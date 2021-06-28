Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 69,765 shares.The stock last traded at $28.53 and had previously closed at $28.81.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:TYG)
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
