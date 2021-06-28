Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 69,765 shares.The stock last traded at $28.53 and had previously closed at $28.81.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 860.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 146,802 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,458,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:TYG)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

