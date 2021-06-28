TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) by 42,001.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 646,678 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,142 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $30,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $48.30 on Monday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. TotalEnergies had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 155.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TotalEnergies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

