Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Buys C$82,142.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,816,058 shares in the company, valued at C$289,667,454.49.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,100.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,938.50.

Shares of TSE:TOU traded down C$0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting C$33.06. 1,104,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,555. The firm has a market cap of C$9.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$29.10. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52-week low of C$11.70 and a 52-week high of C$34.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 2.8199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TOU. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.46.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

