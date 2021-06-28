TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Trading 6.3% Higher

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s share price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.10 and last traded at $50.09. Approximately 22,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 859,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.10.

TPIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.46 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.99.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $7,136,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 584,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,293,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 25,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $1,249,540.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,284.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in TPI Composites by 251.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.