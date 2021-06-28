Tracey Thomas Travis Sells 26,792 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $8,305,787.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,021,191.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tracey Thomas Travis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $8,171,827.92.

On Friday, April 9th, Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24.

EL stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $314.49. 39,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $183.34 and a one year high of $318.34. The firm has a market cap of $114.01 billion, a PE ratio of 84.25, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.68.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

