TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRSWF shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at $16.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $19.20.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

