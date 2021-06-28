Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.64. Transocean shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 215,707 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Perestroika bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $12,510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,061,800. Insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIG shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 3.62.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 20.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 256,139 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 42,615 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 59.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,077 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 22,093 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 29.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,759 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 55,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

