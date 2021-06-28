Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.34.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS:TRIN opened at $14.46 on Monday. Trinity Capital has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 91.97% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIN. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at about $8,717,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,615,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,460,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,199,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $4,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

