TrueDeck (TDP) Market Cap Achieves $501,571.26

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $501,571.26 and approximately $11,275.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00052963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.90 or 0.00632106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00038283 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.