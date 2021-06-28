TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $95,007.00

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $11.18 million and approximately $95,007.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00055093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00020332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.78 or 0.00658775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00039205 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

