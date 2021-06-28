Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Equinix in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the financial services provider will earn $6.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Equinix’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.47 EPS.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $864.48.

Equinix stock opened at $783.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $749.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equinix has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.21 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in Equinix by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.