Truist Securiti Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WGO. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.54.

WGO stock opened at $69.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.63. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.22. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

