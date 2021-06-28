Truist Securiti Comments on Upland Software, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Upland Software in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.29.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist raised their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Upland Software stock opened at $40.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.21. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $413,850.06. Following the transaction, the president now owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $307,017.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,742,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,871 shares of company stock worth $2,598,802 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

