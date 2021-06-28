TrumpCoin Price Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $477,049.65 and approximately $369.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00051517 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00032844 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.59 or 0.00206937 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00034984 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000205 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

