Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on TUP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Director Tim Minges purchased 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,554 shares in the company, valued at $365,958. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan acquired 2,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TUP opened at $23.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.88. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

