Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TYIBF) Short Interest Down 100.0% in June

Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TYIBF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 232,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TYIBF remained flat at $$1.15 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15. Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $0.69.

About Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S.

TÃ¼rkiye Is Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. The company offers corporate and commercial banking services, including project financing, operating and investment loans, deposit and cash management, credit cards, cheques and bills, foreign trade transactions and financing, letter of guarantees and credits, forfeiting, foreign currency trading, bill collections, payrolls, investment accounts, tax collections, and other banking services to large corporations, SMEs, and other trading companies.

