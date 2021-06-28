Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TYIBF) Short Interest Down 100.0% in June

Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TYIBF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 232,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TYIBF remained flat at $$1.15 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15. Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $0.69.
About Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S.
