Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 677,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,758 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $64,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,204,000 after purchasing an additional 594,067 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 567.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,969,000 after purchasing an additional 395,149 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 811,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,864,000 after purchasing an additional 255,604 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 813,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,121,000 after acquiring an additional 180,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

TPTX opened at $80.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.98. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.43 and a 12-month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

