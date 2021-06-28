Typhoon Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $778,617.19 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0921 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $778,617.19 and $8,581.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00044038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00119864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00163099 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,706.65 or 1.00245079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,455,440 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars.

