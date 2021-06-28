Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 166,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,401,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 78,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $74.50 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

