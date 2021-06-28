Ubiq (UBQ) Trading Down 10.1% This Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $8.76 million and $13,897.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,281.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,011.55 or 0.05867700 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $477.65 or 0.01393292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.06 or 0.00382299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00121188 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $212.21 or 0.00619019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.55 or 0.00383740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006967 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00037487 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

