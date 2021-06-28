UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 146,695 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,273,264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,695 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.9% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.56% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,962,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $400.50. The company had a trading volume of 35,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,553. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $286.61 and a one year high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.44. The company has a market cap of $377.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

