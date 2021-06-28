UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 3,380,503 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,380,503 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.42% of Exxon Mobil worth $992,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.23. 195,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,682,494. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $267.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

