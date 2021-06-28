UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 48,417 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 48,417 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.0% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Tesla worth $2,204,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.85, for a total transaction of $8,110,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 611,740 shares in the company, valued at $413,444,479. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,419 shares of company stock valued at $76,913,138. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla stock traded up $9.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $681.63. The company had a trading volume of 103,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,275,303. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.70 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $637.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 674.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $467.86.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

