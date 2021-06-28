UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 874,730 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874,730 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.40% of AT&T worth $854,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on T. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 224,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,917,914. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.54, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.17.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

