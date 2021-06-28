UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,872,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152,016 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.43% of Comcast worth $1,075,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $2,713,360,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after buying an additional 4,229,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Comcast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Comcast by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,293,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $277,404,000 after buying an additional 1,677,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,241,837 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $484,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,667 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.05. The stock had a trading volume of 81,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,669,973. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

