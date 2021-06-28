UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 360,926 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,398,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 360,926 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.5% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Verizon Communications worth $1,128,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,511,287. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.29. The company has a market capitalization of $233.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

