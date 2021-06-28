UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 624,534 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 624,534 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.46% of McDonald’s worth $771,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 746.4% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.21.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $232.31. 9,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,860. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $178.88 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.29. The company has a market capitalization of $173.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.