UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,461,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,039,339 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.62% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $994,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566,684 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 511.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,916,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459,134 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,127,068. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $187.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

