UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,496,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,833 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.6% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.65% of AbbVie worth $1,244,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.5% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in AbbVie by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,220,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,338,000 after acquiring an additional 53,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,997,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $118.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.89. The firm has a market cap of $200.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

