UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.77 Billion Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,613,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,467 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 0.8% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of The Walt Disney worth $1,773,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.89.

DIS stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,042,088. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $320.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

