UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $591.36 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,922 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.51% of BlackRock worth $591,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,316,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in BlackRock by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,443,000 after buying an additional 286,678 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after buying an additional 147,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $872.45. The company had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,392. The company has a fifty day moving average of $853.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $528.63 and a one year high of $890.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.83.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.