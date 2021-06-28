UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $6.69 Billion Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,968 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.0% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Amazon.com worth $6,694,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $21.88 on Monday, hitting $3,423.34. The company had a trading volume of 35,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,640. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,316.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,630.08 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

