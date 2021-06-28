UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $945.25 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,261,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,757 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.48% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $945,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $18,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.41. The stock had a trading volume of 87,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,204,246. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $196.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

