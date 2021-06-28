UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,178,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 0.5% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.66% of Accenture worth $1,154,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after buying an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,913,000 after buying an additional 423,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.27.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $294.58. 7,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,599. The firm has a market cap of $187.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.24. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.15 and a 52-week high of $297.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,767,205.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $251,231.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,831.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

