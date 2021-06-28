UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 619.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,329,564 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.16% of Infosys worth $920,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 319.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of INFY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.38. 22,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,725,383. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.