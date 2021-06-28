UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,810,034 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 404,423 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.50% of Abbott Laboratories worth $1,055,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $1,881,512,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after buying an additional 1,316,343 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $139,831,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,949,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $321,943,000 after buying an additional 1,067,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 23,645.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,059,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 1,055,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.80. 30,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,790,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

