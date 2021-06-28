UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 140,531 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,541,125 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,531 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.7% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Adobe worth $1,683,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Adobe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total value of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,489.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,625,056 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.62 on Monday, hitting $586.28. The stock had a trading volume of 17,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,779. The business has a fifty day moving average of $513.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.03 and a 52-week high of $582.00. The company has a market capitalization of $280.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.