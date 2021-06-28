UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 145,388 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,731,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,388 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Alphabet worth $3,572,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $13.17 on Monday, hitting $2,437.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,970. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,351.12. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,461.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

