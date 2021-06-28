UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,214,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536,405 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Zoetis worth $663,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.13. 3,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $131.28 and a one year high of $187.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.74. The company has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.