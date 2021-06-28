UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,928,488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,174 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Netflix worth $1,006,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Netflix by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $328,396,000 after buying an additional 143,668 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,166 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,866 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $526.67. The stock had a trading volume of 31,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $233.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $432.14 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.65.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

