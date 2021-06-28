UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,829,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.38% of Citigroup worth $569,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after buying an additional 4,464,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,947,000 after buying an additional 881,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,435,000 after buying an additional 181,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,821,000 after buying an additional 2,023,647 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,083,355. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.59. The company has a market capitalization of $146.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

