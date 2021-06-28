UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,670,047 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 374,986 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.36% of NIKE worth $753,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $257,241,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

NYSE NKE traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,648,044. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.70 and a 1 year high of $154.59. The stock has a market cap of $240.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.