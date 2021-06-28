UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,023,826 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,131,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,023,826 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.62% of NextEra Energy worth $917,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 333.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,941,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,468,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,920,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,091 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

NEE stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.06. The stock had a trading volume of 56,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,481,049. The company has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.37. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

