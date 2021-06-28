UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 118,052 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,081,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,052 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.5% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of PepsiCo worth $1,143,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.24. 37,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,439,507. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.06 and a 52-week high of $149.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.28.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.38.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

