UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 186,925 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,073,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 186,925 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.51% of Aptiv worth $561,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $160.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.96.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on APTV. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.53.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

