UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 62,861 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,689,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,861 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Caterpillar worth $623,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.36. The company had a trading volume of 39,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.90. The firm has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 62.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.29.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

