UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 99,361 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,060,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 99,361 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 2.56% of Yandex worth $580,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Yandex by 117.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Yandex by 6,530.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the first quarter worth $164,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on YNDX. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

YNDX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,382. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 135.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.99. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $48.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

