UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,251,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 51,737 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 0.7% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.53% of PayPal worth $1,518,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,023,000. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,393,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $338,342,000 after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 33,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $290.98. The stock had a trading volume of 54,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,201,397. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.33 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $341.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

