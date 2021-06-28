UBS Group AG Has $3.42 Million Position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 141.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,493 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.58% of Precision BioSciences worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 20.9% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 413,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 71,425 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,909 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 279.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 54,269 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $84,454.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,974,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,119,235.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $87,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,950,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,558,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,691 over the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DTIL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $11.39 on Monday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $654.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 299.85% and a negative return on equity of 159.67%. Analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

