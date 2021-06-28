UBS Group Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 280 Price Target

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) received a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IAG. Barclays set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 220.15 ($2.88).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 179.90 ($2.35) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £8.92 billion and a PE ratio of -1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 199.51. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238 ($3.11).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.